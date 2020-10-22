School Closings:Several schools in central and northern Minnesota are closed today as heavy snow is expected across the area.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Minneapolis has made an emergency landing at Rochester Airport Thursday morning.

According to Rochester Airport officials, the SkyWest CRJ900 aircraft, operating for Delta, was traveling from St. Louis, Missouri to Minneapolis when it declared an emergency and requested to land in Rochester.

The flight landed safely at around 7:20 a.m. with emergency responders standing by. No medical treatment was required for the 39 passengers and four crew members onboard.

Further details on what prompted the emergency declaration is not available at this time, but more information is expected. Check back for more.

