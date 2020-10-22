MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Apple Store in Uptown is the latest shop to call it quits in the south Minneapolis shopping center that’s been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Star Tribune reported that the store’s 60 employees learned Wednesday that the Hennepin Avenue location was closing for good. The store has been closed since March, when the state’s lockdown went into effect.
In a statement, Apple reportedly said that it was already in discussions to close the store before the pandemic began.
Other restaurants and stores to leave the area in recent months include Fig & Faro, MAC Cosmetics, and Sushi Tango.
Earlier this week, the owners of the shopping center formerly known as Calhoun Square say they plan to re-brand and rebuild it as Seven Points. Their vision for the space will include an outdoor plaza, a market, and mixed-use office and residential space.
