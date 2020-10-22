MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a toss-up race bringing national attention to Minnesota. Political groups have poured millions of dollars into the 7th Congressional District.

Democrat incumbent Collin Peterson has held the seat for nearly 30 years. He’s facing a challenge from Republican Michelle Fischbach, who has the support of President Trump.

WCCO went to Meeker County to see how voters are feeling about the candidates.

In the 2016 election, President Trump carried the 7th District by more than 30% points, yet Democrat Collin Peterson beat a Republican challenger. And he did it again in 2018.

“I think he’s been good for the district,” voter Dan Piepenburg said. “He’s done a good job. and I think he’s been good for farm families.”

“The more Democrats the more you can get done, I believe,” voter Nina Barrick said.

But signs around the city of Litchfield suggest this could be another tight race. Fischbach, a former Lieutenant Governor, is appealing to a number of Trump supporters who are looking to make Peterson part of the past.

“Moving on basically. His time in office has been long enough. I think,” voter Mike Heacock said.

“I don’t know much about Fishbach just that I am a huge Trump supporter and I don’t have a problem with that at all,” voter Mark Manthei said.

For farmers in the 7th District, trade is one of the top issues. In particular, when it comes to China.

Fischbach has supported the President’s tariffs on China and she’s pushing for more trade with other countries. While Peterson says the tariffs haven’t worked, and the U.S. should be working with allies to put pressure on China.

Roger Huhn is a Meeker County farmer who has voted for Peterson in the past. He says whoever wins needs to have an understanding of not just the district but the world market.

“We trade farm stuff overseas and we really need someone who knows farming and trade,” Huhn said.

Peterson and Fischbach have both expressed disapproval over state executive orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.