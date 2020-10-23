MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The largest school district in the state will soon move its middle and high school students to distance learning.
The Anoka-Hennepin district made the decision on Friday due to rising COVID-19 levels in the county. Their middle and high school students will shift to distance learning on Nov. 4, while elementary students will remain in their chosen learning model, whether that be hybrid or distance learning.
The change will remain in effect until the end of the first trimester, on Dec. 4.
High school co-curricular activities will also stop on Nov. 2, following guidance from the Minnesota State High School League. After school programs coordinated by Anoka-Hennepin Community Education in the middle schools will stop this week.
To prepare the schools for distance learning, there will be no school for PreK-12 students on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3. Elementary “cohort A” students will attend in-person school on Nov. 4, while “cohort B” will go in on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.
The school district says they are evaluating potential learning models for the second trimester. They will announce their decision no later than Nov. 24.
