MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  It’s been a week filled with snowfall — and another round looks to sweep over parts of southern Minnesota Sunday.

WCCO’s Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the highest totals will be located along Interstate-90 where 1-3 inches of snow will be likely and even a few amounts up to 4 inches potentially.

For the most part, the metro area will only see a light dusting — adding under .5 an inch more to what fell earlier in the week.

The rest of the week looks cool but dry, with temperatures warming to the mid-40’s by the end of the week.

