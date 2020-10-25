MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a week filled with snowfall — and another round looks to sweep over parts of southern Minnesota Sunday.
WCCO’s Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the highest totals will be located along Interstate-90 where 1-3 inches of snow will be likely and even a few amounts up to 4 inches potentially.
❄️ SNOW UPDATE ❄️
Here's what's fallen so far… and what will fall throughout the rest of the day.
Highest totals will be located along I-90 of southern #MNwx, where 1-3" of snow will be common, and a few amounts up to 4" will be possible. #wiwx
Another update at 10:30a pic.twitter.com/wOBkJTI9OW
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) October 25, 2020
For the most part, the metro area will only see a light dusting — adding under .5 an inch more to what fell earlier in the week.
The rest of the week looks cool but dry, with temperatures warming to the mid-40’s by the end of the week.
You must log in to post a comment.