MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver is in custody after a short police chase early Sunday morning.
According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were patrolling the neighborhoods near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue N when a vehicle driving erratically and all over the roadway was spotted.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed and the driver fled on foot. Officers set up a perimeter located the driver a short distance away. It was also determined later that the vehicle was stolen.
No one was injured in the crash.
According to police, charges are being pursued against the driver.
