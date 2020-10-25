WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will be campaigning in Minnesota after all on Monday, after a text message from the Trump-Pence campaign indicated the two would be together in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The vice president’s communications director, Katie Miller, states that Pence “as scheduled will be campaigning in Minnesota tomorrow.”
Miller provided the clarification after the campaign’s text message asked supporters to RSVP to see both Trump and Pence.
Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, is continuing with a slate of campaign events despite positive tests from several aides to the vice president.
