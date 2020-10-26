MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s top health officials addressed Minnesota’s COVID-19 situation on Monday afternoon, urging residents to not be anything other than vigilant as the state’s virus statistics continue to soar.

“Just because we want it over, does not make it over,” Walz said. “We know what we can do to slow the spread of COVID.”

The governor called on Minnesotans to avoid large gatherings and to continue practicing social distancing. He added that the next couple of months will be crucial in the fight against the virus.

On Monday, President Trump’s Administration announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending 1,690,00 Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 antigen tests to Minnesota.

The rapid point of care tests, which can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes, will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Walz “to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit.”

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Minnesota schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity through deregulatory actions and smart strategic investments,” Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD, said. “Distributing tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”

Minnesota has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of the month, with health officials reporting at least 20 days where newly-reported infections were over 1,000. Indeed, two days saw totals breach 2,000 new cases.

This month has also brought the largest spike in daily COVID-19 deaths seen since May, with 35 new deaths being reported on Oct. 21.

WEB EXTRA: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19

Still, Minnesota Republicans have continued to support measures to reopen the state. Just last week, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt unveiled a one-page contract which included:

Allowing kids back in school.

Allowing all school sports and activities to resume.

Allowing local communities to decide bar and restaurant rules.

Most businesses in Minnesota, including places of worship, have been operating at 50% capacity for months. However, gyms and other personal fitness studios have been restricted to 25% capacity since June.