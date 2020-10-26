MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jason Lewis, the former Republican congressman and current Senate candidate, underwent emergency surgery Monday morning, his campaign says.

According to a statement, Lewis went to an emergency room early Monday morning after experiencing stomach pain. Doctors determined he was suffering from a severe internal hernia, which can be life-threatening if not dealt with quickly.

Lewis was rushed into surgery. His campaign staff says he was in good spirits and optimistic before the operation.

Jason was rushed into emergency surgery this morning. Please keep him in your prayers & see full statement below. True to form- Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans. pic.twitter.com/Mrw1hVf0Cs — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

The Republican Party of Minnesota released a statement wishing Lewis a speedy recovery.

“Jason is the biggest fighter we know,” Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan wrote. “He cares so much about Minnesota and has worked hard this entire campaign cycle. We look forward to seeing Jason again on the campaign trail soon and will work on his behalf until he returns.”

In 2016, Lewis was elected to congress from Minnesota’s 2nd District. He lost a rematch election in 2018 to Democrat Angie Craig.

Currently, Lewis is campaigning to unseat Democratic Sen. Tina Smith in the November election.