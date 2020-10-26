MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America is hosting a drive-thru Halloween event this week.
The Bloomington mall is staging a Trunk-or-Treat event Thursday evening in its North Parking lot. Organizers say the event will feature festively decorated car trunks and candy will be handed out to event-goers, who are encouraged to dress in costume. Both participants and volunteers will be required to wear face masks.
While most of the event is planned to be enjoyed from inside of a car, there will be a photobooth, where individuals from one vehicle at a time will be able to have their picture taken.
Tickets for the event cost $10 per car; they can be purchased here. Organizers say there are a limited number of tickets.
Money from the event will go toward the American Cancer Society for childhood cancer research.
