Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Halloween fast approaching, some of you may be watching your favorite scary movies. Now, a new study tested viewers heart rates to find the scariest movie ever made.
The 2012 film “Sinister,” starring Ethan Hawke, finished first, with people’s hearts beating 86 times a minute, and a spike of 131 beats per minute after one of the movie’s jump scares.
That was followed by “Insidious” and “The Conjuring.”
Classic scary movies “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Halloween” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” came in at 13th, 14th and 15th.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.