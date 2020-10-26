MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Meteorologist Lisa Meadows took her dog Thunder out to Minnehaha dog park to see if anyone else was out braving the record cold.

Usually Minnehaha dog park is packed, but Thunder and Lisa only came across a few four-legged friends Monday.

Took Thunder to Minnehaha Dog Park to see if anyone else is braving the record cold out there. Of course he jumped in the river and had sandscicles afterwards. Fun story at @WCCO 5! pic.twitter.com/3ZFLVKDqnE — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) October 26, 2020

Inver Grove Heights Resident Taylor Barcus said, “It’s been good. It’s definitely not as crowded as when it’s summertime or it’s warmer out.”

Courtney Cochran took her son Lyon out for some fun.

“He just got done with online learning so we are taking Yoshi our new puppy out to get some fresh air and get some of their wiggles out,” she said.

But what’s left of the record 9.3 inches of snow we saw in October made for a pretty backdrop next to the Mississippi. Milwaukee, Wisconsin resident, Patrick Danen, agrees: “This is the best dog park in America … you can walk for miles in the woods.”

And these canines didn’t mind a little-subfreezing temperature streak.

“She needs to run about 6 miles a day and then she’s not so crazy at home,” said Danen.

Meadows says after Tuesday temperatures will finally get above freezing, so it should be a little more comfortable to get outside with our four-legged friends.

Watch the video above for all the sights and sounds.