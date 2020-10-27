MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officer Arik Matson, the Waseca officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty, has been back home for one week.
He returned home on Oct. 20 after spending time in Omaha, Nebraska for rehab. His wife Megan posted on CaringBridge on Tuesday, thanking the community and nurses for checking in and supporting her husband as he made his transition home.
“This week our emotions have been a rollercoaster to say the least,” she wrote. She thanked her neighbors, those who dropped off food, those who called, and those who took her children to school and to dance classes.
“The statement (it takes a village) is an understatement these days,” she continued. “We couldn’t do this without every one of you helping us out each and every day when we needed it.”
Matson was shot in the head in January while pursuing a suspect in a Waseca neighborhood. The suspect, Tyler Janovsky, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of attempted murder.
