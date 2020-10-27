MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amazon is hiring seasonal workers for the holidays, including 1,000 positions in Minnesota.
The internet shopping giant announced Tuesday that it’s seeking to hire 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide this holiday, as millions around the country find themselves jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Amazon’s hiring website, the company is looking for workers in the Twin Cities metro, particularly at delivery stations in Eagan and Maple Grove, a bulk station in Plymouth, a sortation center in Brooklyn Park, and at the Shakopee warehouse.
The starting hourly rate is $15.75, with some shifts paying up to an additional $5 per hour.
Amazon says that seasonal workers will help pick, pack and ship orders to customers. The Seattle-based company says are jobs available for people of all backgrounds and skill levels.
