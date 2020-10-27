MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The election is one week away. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden barnstormed the country on Tuesday.

It’s a political road map for the last week of the 2020 campaign.

Ahead of the polls, Biden campaigned in Georgia, a southern state Democrats never thought they could win. Trump is holding three events in three states he won back in 2016: Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Trump downplayed the pandemic to thousands of supporters at a racetrack outside LaCrosse.

“And you know, with this fake news, everything is COVID, COVID, COVID,” he said, suggesting the virus is a political hoax cooked up by Democrats to hurt him before the election. “You turn on the news, it’s COVID! COVID! You know when they are going to stop talking about it so much? Nov. 4! You’re right! Nov. 4!”

The large crowd at the President’s rally violated COVID-19 guidelines in Wisconsin, where hospitalizations and deaths reached record highs Tuesday. Trump also mocked Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who is urging Wisconsinites stay inside for safety.

Both party had some of their most iconic supporters out in the must-win states.

Former President Obama campaigned in sunny Florida, throwing shade at Trump. “COVID, COVID, COVID, he’s complaining. He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage,” Obama said.

First Lady Melania Trump was at a solo stop in Pennsylvania. “Donald is a fighter,” she said.

Biden expanded his reach to Georgia, a state Democrats haven’t won since 1992. There, he blamed Trump for dividing the nation and promising unity.

“I believe this election is about who we are as a nation,” Biden said. “What we believe, and maybe most importantly, who we want to be. It’s about our essence. It’s about what makes us Americans.

One week ahead of election day, 68 million people have already voted early, in person, or by mail. It’s a record number, and almost half the number of people who voted four years ago.