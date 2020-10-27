MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Gospel artist from North Minneapolis has once again topped the Billboard Digital Sales Chart, this time for his song “Worth It.”

Back in 2016, Jovonta Patton produced the first album in the history of Gospel to debut number one from a solely independent artist.

“It’s home bred, it is honest, it’s God first, and it’s relatable,” said Patton.

He’s a vocalist, a songwriter, a producer and a minister. Patton is now celebrating another number one song, but this time it’s a family affair.

“This one is special because when I looked at the charts I didn’t just look at a performer, we looked as parents and we saw Ella and Zoey a part of it. They were featured on the song,” Patton said.

Ella and Zoey are center stage in the video.

“We’re here to help them develop and grow in those assignments and those gifts they have,” said Patton’s wife, Symone.

Symone also plays a role in the music video, along side soon-to-be one-year-old Cali.

“Worth It” has a different look and feel from Patton’s traditional gospel songs and videos. He says he had to be innovative to reach people during the pandemic.

“I said let me go to film, let me tell a story with this music so I can gain the interest of not just church people but all people,” Patton said.

Patton says he used the video to show young girls and families across the world that they are worth it.

He also shows Black men in Minneapolis in a positive light.

“I wanted to make sure that the world knew that there are entrepreneurs here, Black realtors here, there are singers like myself, husbands, preachers, doctors, lawyers,” said Patton.

Patton will release “Favor in the Jungle” along with other traditional Gospel songs later this week. It’s Ella, Zoey and Cali’s new favorite song.

“I wanted to bring light to the new artistic generation that is here and whatever platform I had I wanted to lend it to them,” Patton said.

Patton is now using other artists in his videos to highlight their skills, paying it forward for the blessings he’s had so far.