MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Louis County say a teen is hospitalized after driving under the influence and crashing into a ditch Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, around 11 a.m., the Bois Fort Police Department received a report that a 16-year-old boy had been drinking and took the family car.
At 11:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office and police department responded to a report that the same teen had stolen a bottle of alcohol from the Ledge Store in Vermillion Lake Township. The teen had fled the scene in the same vehicle he had taken without permission.
Around 1:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to an accident in the 6300 block of Tarkman Road. The teen involved in the previous incidents had crashed the vehicle into a ditch. He was found unconscious and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol was involved and charges are pending, the sheriff’s office says.
