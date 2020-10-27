MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new restaurant and entertainment concept is opening on level four of the Mall of America this December.
‘The Fair On 4’ will feature fair-inspired foods, pizzas, signature cocktails and activities for guests of all ages. The 35,000 square foot space, established by the creators of Victoria Burrow, gives guests the option to order fast-casual from an extensive menu.
“We wanted to create something fresh and new at Mall of America while celebrating our beloved state of Minnesota, and what better way than having an atmosphere filled with everyone’s favorite fair foods and activities year round,” said Jeff Brown, Managing Partner of The Fair on 4. “This new concept will include something for all occasions, whether it be a family visiting Minnesota or locals meeting for happy hour. With the mixture of amazing food, craft cocktails, and entertainment around every corner, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at The Fair on 4.”
Group activities include axe throwing, go-carts, hammerschlagen, an arcade and more. The space will also include a stage for live music, a large exterior patio and a private event space for rent.
