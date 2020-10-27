Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man found dead Sunday night after crews knocked down a fire in a south metro apartment unit.
The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says the victim was 64-year-old Timothy Wagner. Crews found him after knocking down flames inside an apartment in a building on the 3800 block of Conroy Trail.
No one else was hurt in the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
