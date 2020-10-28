MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Sixty people are charged in a widespread magazine telemarketing scam that authorities say netted $300 million from more than 150,000 elderly and vulnerable people nationwide.
Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced the charges Wednesday. She called it the largest elder fraud scheme in the country.
The defendants are from 14 states and two Canadian provinces. Court documents say that over the last 20 years, they used a network of fake magazine sales companies and telemarketing call centers to trick people into making large or repeat payments.
Prosecutors worked with the FBI and postal inspection service to bust what they say was a scheme, charging seniors around the country for magazines they never got and then selling their information.
The charges were typically around $39, but charged repeatedly over time.
Prosecutors say the companies operated in Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, California, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Arkansas.
The advice from investigators if you are a senior, or have a senior in your life, is to check your finances to make sure. Anyone who believes they may be victims should contact the FBI.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.