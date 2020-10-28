Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was shot early Wednesday morning while walking her dog in St. Paul.
An initial report from the St. Paul Police Department says that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid and North Maple streets, in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
At Regions Hospital, the victim, a 21-year-old woman, told police she heard people arguing while she was walking and then gunshots rang out. A moment after she realized she’d been hit.
The bullet struck her right right hip, police say. She is expected to survive.
The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
