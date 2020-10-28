Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A firefighter from southeastern Minnesota has died after being pulled from the wreckage of a crash by his fellow firefighters.
Lake City firefighter Clayton Brandt was involved in a single-car crash around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, the city’s fire department said.
Crews extricated Brandt from the car, and a helicopter lifted him to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Brandt died at the hospital moments after being taken off life support.
On its Facebook page, the department encouraged Lake City residents to change their front porch lights to red to honor Brandt’s memory and service to the city.
