MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jason Lewis, Minnesota’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate, has been discharged from the hospital and is reportedly doing well after having emergency surgery Monday.
Lewis went to an emergency room early Monday morning after experiencing stomach pain. Doctors determined he was suffering from a severe internal hernia, which can be life-threatening if not dealt with quickly.
The congressman was rushed into surgery, which his campaign later reported was successful.
On Wednesday, Lewis released the following statement:
“I would like to thank Dr. Wendell Smith and the entire ICU staff at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing for safely performing my emergency surgery and also for the stellar care I received afterward. I would also like to thank everyone who prayed for me and sent well wishes. I am walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way back home to Woodbury. While I still need a little time to fully recover, I will be working as hard as I am able to over these next six days to ensure Minnesota finally gets a senator who prioritizes economic growth and good paying jobs, funding the police, and protecting Minnesotans from the radical left’s unconstitutional proposals like gun confiscation and packing the Supreme Court.”
In 2016, Lewis was elected to congress from Minnesota’s 2nd District. He lost a rematch election in 2018 to Democrat Angie Craig.
Currently, Lewis is campaigning to unseat Democratic Sen. Tina Smith in the November election.
