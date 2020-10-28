MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old Rochester man has been arrested in connection to a woman’s overdose death in Mankato.
According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, a 26-year-old Alissa Troester was found deceased in her Mankato home on Aug. 28. Investigators determined her death to be related to a drug overdose, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner later confirmed her death as being caused by fentanyl toxicity.
Authorities say an investigation into the source of the fatal substance led investigators to the 37-year-old Rochester man. He was arrested in Rochester on Wednesday and taken to the Blue Earth County Jail in Mankato. He’s being held on pending charges of third-degree murder.
Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were assisted in the investigation by agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Southeast Gang and Drug Task Force during the investigation.
