MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Beltrami County say a woman is in custody after stabbing two people Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 12:30 p.m. to a residence in the 2000 block of Whiting Road NW.
The caller reported that an ex-girlfriend had forcibly entered the home and stabbed him and another female. The suspect then fled in a vehicle, officials say.
The victim was able to provide authorities with a vehicle description. The suspect vehicle was found a short distance from the residence and the lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman, a 34-year-old from Ponemah, was arrested and is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail.
Both victims were transported to the Sanford-Bemidji Emergency Department for care. Their conditions are unknown.
WCCO-TV does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.
