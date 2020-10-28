CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Beltrami County say a woman is in custody after stabbing two people Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 12:30 p.m. to a residence in the 2000 block of Whiting Road NW.

The caller reported that an ex-girlfriend had forcibly entered the home and stabbed him and another female. The suspect then fled in a vehicle, officials say.

The victim was able to provide authorities with a vehicle description. The suspect vehicle was found a short distance from the residence and the lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman, a 34-year-old from Ponemah, was arrested and is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail.

Both victims were transported to the Sanford-Bemidji Emergency Department for care. Their conditions are unknown.

WCCO-TV does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

