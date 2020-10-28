MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Trommald, Minnesota woman has been arrested in connection with a house fire Tuesday evening.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, a fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. at a residence in Trommald, located on the 18000 block of Elk Street. Fire crews extinguished the fire, which investigators determined to be suspicious and possibly arson.
Witnesses at the scene told authorities that the suspect, who is a resident of the home, made statements about starting the house on fire, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect, who was not at the scene when fire crews responded, was located shortly after the incident at a residence in Deerwood. She was arrested for pending charges of first-degree arson, based on evidence and witness information, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect is being held at the Crow Wing County Jail pending arraignment.
Several witnesses were treated for smoke inhalation.
