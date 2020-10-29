MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported 2,872 new coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths. This is the highest daily record for new cases reported in the state since the pandemic began.
According to Minnesota Department of Health, more than 27,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, including antigen tests (625).
So far, 2,419 people have died because of the virus. The vast majority of the deaths – 1,689 – have occurred in long-term care facilities.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
A total of 142,311 cases have been confirmed in the state since March. Of those, 124,379 people no longer need to self-isolate. More than 9,990 people have needed treatment in Minnesota hospitals. Health officials are urging people to avoid all gatherings, large and small.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s seven-day positivity rate has risen to 7% as of Oct. 19, due to data lag. State officials say there are about 28 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a number that has increased since late September.
