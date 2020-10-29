Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196 will be rolling back from a hybrid learning model to distance learning, admit the recent rise in COVID cases.
The school board voted Thursday evening to start the distance learning model Nov. 12, affecting middle and high school students.
The board came to this decision because of county and district COVID rate data, according to Tony Taschner with district communications.
The district said there would be more information Friday about what the rollback will look like.
