MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting that injured two men Thursday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of 21st Avenue South. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
While searching the area for a second victim, officers were advised that at 2:23 p.m. Metro Transit police stopped a vehicle driving erratically in the area of 28th Street East and 26th Avenue South. In that vehicle, another adult male victim, believed to be shot in the incident, was found.
Both victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
No one is in custody at this time.
