MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The holiday shopping season is expected to look very different this year and stores are pushing us to start shopping now. They’re launching Black Friday deals early to give shoppers more time to buy, and more time to ship their gifts on time.

While some are getting ahead of holiday shopping, others haven’t even thought about it. Starting Nov. 1, you may be “forced” into shopping early because of the discounts and deals you’ll be seeing soon.

Justin Halverson is a financial expert tracking the spending trends during the a holiday season in the middle of a pandemic.

“Thirty percent of people have already started holiday shopping, so it seems to be a little bit earlier than normal,” he said.

He says retailers are pushing more digital deals this year.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering sales starting the first week of November in-store and online. With COVID concerns, many will be turning to online gift shopping to avoid the rush in stores.

While you shop smart by starting early, Halverson also encourages people to spend smart too.

“Start with a list, have a plan, create a budget around your spending so you don’t end up creating a lot of debt that you carry into 2021,” he said.

Consumer Reports predicts that online sales will grow by 25% to 35% between November and January, compared with about 15% for the same time last year. So you’re encouraged to order early to avoid a backlog.