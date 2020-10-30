Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Free COVID-19 community testing continues throughout the state, as the number of cases increase. On Friday, Minnesota reported for the first time a daily positive case count of over 3,000.
Here is where you can find the free sites through Nov. 10:
- St. Paul: United Church of God in Christ on Friday, Oct. 30 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Maplewood: Aldrich Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 31 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Burnsville: Church of the Risen Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 4 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The church is also open on Thursday, Nov. 5 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Fergus Falls: Fergus Falls Armory on Wednesday, Nov. 4 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The location will also be open for community testing on Thursday, Nov. 5 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Mora: Mora United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Nov. 4 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. They will also be open on Thursday, Nov. 5 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Pipestone: Pipestone Armory on Wednesday, Nov. 4 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m and on Thursday, Nov. 6 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Owatonna: Owatonna Armory on Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday Nov. 10 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Testing is free and available to all Minnesotans, whether they have symptoms or not. Neither identification nor insurance is required.
To learn more about community testing, click here. To learn more about other testing locations throughout the state, click here.
