MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man is starting a long journey in honor of George Floyd.
Lavish Mack is walking from Minneapolis to Louisville, where Breonna Taylor was shot and killed during a police encounter.
He started the 720-mile journey he’s calling a “Journey to Justice” on Saturday.
Mack say he wants to raise awareness about deadly officer involved encounters and share the stories of families who’ve lost loved ones.
It will take Mack about a month to get to Louisville. He will be stopping in cities like Madison, Kenosha, and Indianapolis along the way.
