MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot and killed just after 10 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of West Broadway. When they arrived, the victim was on the ground without a pulse. Police say officers began CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and shooter likely knew each other. No arrests have been made.
On Saturday, the victim was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 38-year-old Deondra Redmon, of Minneapolis.
