MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating two shootings that took place in the city on Saturday afternoon.
The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on the 3400 block of Fremont Ave N. A man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities believe a second shooting occurred in north Minneapolis, as a man arrived to North Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
This is a developing story, check back for more.
