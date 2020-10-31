CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating two shootings that took place in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on the 3400 block of Fremont Ave N. A man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe a second shooting occurred in north Minneapolis, as a man arrived to North Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

This is a developing story, check back for more.

