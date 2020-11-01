Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crystal say a man was shot and killed Saturday night inside of a home.
According to police, officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North. There, officers found a 26-year-old man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.
Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene from his injuries.
Officials say all other people inside the home at the time of the shooting were transported to the Crystal Police Department for questioning. Police say they do not believe this incident was random.
If anyone has any information please contact the Crystal Police Department tip line at 763-531-1020.
