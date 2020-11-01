MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it’s likely most are going to opt for a smaller-scale Thanksgiving dinner in a much smaller gathering. A number of restaurants are at the ready to make your Thanksgiving meals for you this year, and Jason DeRusha has gathered them below.

Email DeRushaEats@gmail.com with additions or corrections. Looking for a smaller portion, or dinner for 1, 2 or 3? Just search this list for “Small serving alert!”

Thanksgiving Meals

6 Smith, Wayzata: Serves 4-6 ($285). Starters: House smoked salmon, peel ‘n’ eat shrimp, baguette, roasted butternut squash salad, Caesar salad, turkey breast, prime rib, plus sides and pie.

Animales Barbecue, Minneapolis: A la carte Thanksgiving pre-orders served cold to be reheated. Great option for people who aren’t looking for poultry, including a smoked half prime rib ($225), whole 10 pound pork shoulder ($75), half smoked turkey and gravy ($40) and some sides. Preorder for pickup November 25/26.

Birch’s on The Lake, Long Lake: Serves 4-6 ($220). Turkey, ham, Gruyere whipped potatoes, stuffing, mac & cheese casserole, trout caesar salad, parmesan spaghetti squash and more. Pick up Wednesday November 25, also open for dine-in Thursday. Order online.

Birchwood Cafe: A la carte turkey and side options as well as meal options for 4-6 ($100) or 8-12 ($160). Choose between Brandy Braised Pulled Turkey Breast [GF, DF] or Rosemary Lime Roasted Turkey Legs + Thighs [GF].

The Block, St. Louis Park: Small serving alert! Pre-order Take & Bake Thanksgiving dinner for two ($35) starts November 2nd. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th from 3pm-6pm. Includes: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Warm Rolls. Pumpkin Pie sold separately for $15. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, $15 for one serving, $18 for all you can eat, kids 12 and under are $8.

Bloomington ChopHouse at Hilton Minneapolis: Fully prepared dinner for Thanksgiving morning pickup serves 6-8 for $150. Roasted 10-14 lb. turkey, stuffing, cranberry and almond salad, smashed potatoes, green beans, bread and pumpkin pie. Small serving alert! $25 fully prepared dinner for one to-go with one serving of everything. Call 952-830-5200 to reserve by November 21st (also open for dine-in).

Brasa, Minneapolis and St. Paul: Small serving alert! Dinner for 2 for $65, for 4 for $130, for 8 for $260. Lightly smoked turkey, Peterson’s ham, cornbread, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, candied yams, cabbage and apple coleslaw, fresh cranberry sauce. Thanksgiving goes on sale Monday, November 2nd.

Buca di Beppo: Small serving alert! Dinner for 3 for $69, 6 for $138, half pan feeds 10 for $220, and full pan feeds 20 for $400. Traditional feast includes turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian Sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry and pumpkin pie. Also open for Thanksgiving dine-in. Preorder by selecting your location.

Chow Grill, Elk River: Serves 6-8 ($100). Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie. Pick up Wednesday, reheat on Turkey Day. Call 763-441-2454 to reserve your order.

D’Amico Catering: Serves 6 for $195. Turkey breast, thighs, and gravy plus including salads, cranberries, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing and pumpkin pie for dessert. Order by November 23, pickup at Edinburgh USA golf course in Brooklyn Park or Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom in Golden Valley 3-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Estelle, St. Paul: Thanksgiving Eve Pasta Feast: Serves 4 for $99. Your meal for 4 (or 2 adults and 3 kids) includes the following: Butternut Squash Soup with pickled cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, and creme fraiche, Caesar Salad with bocarone dressing, bacon fat croutons, and parmesan, Freshly Baked Parker House Garlic Rolls with fontina cheese fonduta sauce, Casarecce Bolognese Pasta with parmesan cheese, Torta Gianduia – Piedmontese Chocolate Hazelnut Cake.

Fhima’s, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! 2 Guests $120, 4 Guests $220.. Pick-up or delivery ($30 extra). Order by October 25. Choose herb-crusted free range turkey, grass-fed balsamic brisket, salmon or vegan tagine. Comes with caesar salad, sweet potatoes, stuffing, asparagus, brussels sprouts, french bread, and pie.

The Grocers Table, Wayzata: All a la carte: 15 lb turkey ($80), 2 pounds stuffing ($22), mashed potatoes ($20). Call 952-446-6100 to pre-order by Nov 18th for pick up Nov 24th & 25th.

Hazelwood, Bloomington: Serves 4-6 people ($130). Rotisserie turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, creamed corn, cran-strawberry sauce, dinner rolls, bread pudding or pumpkin cream pie. Order by calling 952-222-4000.

Heather’s Minneapolis: All a la carte: turkey breasts $7.50/lb., quart of mashed potatoes ($13), stuffing for 6-8 ($20), yams ($14). Call 612-445-8822 to order.

Herbie’s On The Park, St. Paul: Small serving alert! Dinner for 2 for $70, for 4 ($130) or 8 ($240). Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, amaretto glazed carrots and more plus Pumpkin or Caramel Apple Pie. Call (651) 726-1700 or email taholt@levyrestaurants.com to reserve.

The Howe, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Pre-order Take & Bake Thanksgiving dinner for two ($35) starts November 2nd. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th from 3pm-6pm. Includes: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Warm Rolls. Pumpkin Pie sold separately for $15. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, $15 for one serving, $18 for all you can eat, kids 12 and under are $8.

Jameson’s Irish Bar (Formally Cherokee Tavern) West St. Paul: Small serving alert! 2 people $60, 4 people $115. Roasted turkey, white and dark meat, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh cranberry salad, green bean casserole, sweet yams, stuffing, cucumber salad, rolls and butter. Everything packaged oven ready with instructions. Add-on Leftovers $20, includes more turkey, mash potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, Add a pumpkin pie for $12. Pick-up is Wednesday November 25 from 1-7pm. Email order to sales@briecater.com or call the owner Brian Rubenzer 651-755-4798

Jax Cafe, Minneapolis: Open for in-person dining with a traditional turkey dinner $44/person. Small serving alert! Doing a limited take out service on the Hour from 11am to 6pm. We are only offering our signature Thanksgiving Dinner for sale by individual packed orders, up to 20 every hour on the hour. Order online starting November 5 and designate pick up time per availability.

Kendall’s Tavern in Coon Rapids at Bunker Hills Golf Club: Turkey breast dinner for 4-6, order online.

Key’s Cafe (various): Turkey dinner for 6 ($125) with 3 pounds turkey, 4 pounds mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes and a pumpkin pie.

Lake Elmo Inn: Serves 6 ($130) or serves 10-12 ($225): 12 pound Turkey, 4 pounds Mashed Potatoes, 4 pounds Dressing, 1 pound Cranberries, 1 quart Gravy, 2 pounds Sweet Potatoes, 3 pounds Green Beans Amandine, 18 Dinner Rolls and Butter, and 2 Pie choices including Pumpkin, Pecan, Dutch Apple, or French Silk.

Market Bar-B-Que, Minneapolis: Dine-in and takeout. Small serving alert! Individual Dinner comes with Pit Smoked Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Candied Yams, Onions Orange Zest Cranberry Sauce and Onion Rolls. Plus the full regular menu is available. Call to preorder or day of until it’s sold out at 612-872-1111.

Mason Jar Kitchen in Eagan: Offering a traditional, scratch-made Thanksgiving dinner to go. It includes herb-roasted sliced turkey, sage-and-rosemary stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, buttered green beans, garden or caesar salad, candied yams, and dinner rolls with butter. $95 serves 4-6, $185 serves 8-12. Cranberry relish is $10/pint or $15/quart. Scratch-made Sweet Potato, Pecan, French Silk, and Pumpkin pies are $15 each. Call 651-340-7809 to order by 12pm Nov. 25. Take-and-bake pickup is 12pm-8pm Nov. 25. Ready-to-serve pickup is 9am-1pm Nov 26.

Mill Valley Kitchen: Order online starting November 1. Take and bake turkey dinner for 4 with sweet potato mash, savory stuffing, scalloped potatoes and more.

Monello, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Dine-in or take-out 3-course menu is $50 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under. Mixed greens, choice of turkey breast with potato, green bean casserole and pancetta stuffing or Beef ribeye with potato pave, leek and wild rice stuffing, and caramelized sweet potato. Choice of pumpkin or apple pie.

Myriel by Karyn Tomlinson: Sides. Details coming soon.

Nicollet Island Inn, Minneapolis: Small Serving Alert! Serves 1-12, $59 per guest. Four-course traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Also open Thanksgiving for dine-in seating is available for tables of up to 10 and dine-in guests will receive a “leftover” turkey sandwich to take home with them at the end of the meal.

Nosh & Gather: Small Serving Alert! $75 serves 2; $150 serves 4. Turkey breast with a white wine gravy, Stuffing Browned Butter with Sage Mashed Potatoes, Corn Pudding, Harvest Salad, Rolls, Cranberry Sauce, plus Pumpkin Pie or Apple Crisp.

The Oceanaire, Minneapolis. Serves a family for 4: Turkey for $165. 10 ounce filet steak dinner for 4 for $220, 16 ounce NY Strip steak for 4 for $270, 22 ounce bone-in ribeye for 4 for $330. All with sides of stuffing and pumpkin swirl cheesecake with caramel for dessert. (612) 333-2277

Old Southern BBQ: Smoked Ferndale Farms Turkey for $60 or with sides for $80. Creamed corn, mashed potatoes and gravy. Serves 8-10 guests.

Pier 500 Hudson: Feeds 4-6 people ($130).dinner includes : wood fired rotisserie turkey with poultry jus, garlic mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, classic green bean casserole, fire roasted creamed corn with crushed croutons + spring onions, cran-strawberry sauce, dinner rolls + butter, signature pumpkin cream pie or bread pudding.

Pub 819, Hopkins: Small serving alert! Pre-order Take & Bake Thanksgiving dinner for two ($35) starts November 2nd. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th from 3pm-6pm. Includes: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Warm Rolls. Pumpkin Pie sold separately for $15. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, $15 for one serving, $18 for all you can eat, kids 12 and under are $8.

Red Cow/Red Rabbit: Serves 4 people ($199) Pick up is Wednesday, Nov 25th 9am to 5pm at Red Cow Uptown. Heat-n-serve Thanksgiving dinner includes: turkey breast, Mashed potatoes, Gravy, Stuffing, Mac n Cheese, Green bean casserole, Cranberries, Charcuterie board, Whole Pumpkin pie, Assorted artisan breads.

Revival in St. Paul and Minneapolis: Thanksgiving Chicken dinner. Choose from the following a la carte sides (serves about 10 people): Macaroni and Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with brown gravy, Candied Yams with a marshmallow topping, Cornbread stuffing with sausage and sage, biscuits, Whole banana cream or butterscotch pie with graham crusts and mascarpone whip, Take and reheat fried chicken- two whole birds. Or get the Revival Feast with one of every side, two whole birds, and one of each pie! Pick-up days will be on Tuesday, November 24th & Wednesday, November 25th from 11 am-9 pm.

Roma Restaurant & Brewery in Willernie, MN: Small serving alert! Complete Turkey Day Meal all packed into family pans ready to eat! Carved turkey, garlic mashed, stuffing, corn souffle, green beans, bread. Pick up Hot or Cold on Thanksgiving Day or prior to. $15/Person. Email your pre-orders to: admin@roman-market.com

Rudy’s Redeye Grill, White Bear Lake: Dine in or pick up your meal to go on Thanksgiving 11am-3pm. $23.00 Adults, $12 Kids, Carved Turkey, Honey Baked Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Yams, Cranberries, Green Beans, Warm Rolls with Honey Butter, Bleu Bistro or Caesar Salad, Pumpkin, Pecan Pie or Carrot Cake. Call 651-653-6718.

Rush Creek Golf Club, Maple Grove: Thanksgiving for 4 ($150). Sliced Turkey Breast, Gravy, Stuffing, Sweet Potato Souffle, Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls + choice of 2 of the following: Wild Rice Casserole, Au Gratin Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole.

Saint Dinette, St. Paul: Small serving alert! $40 per person. Each meal serves 1+ so there’s extras for leftovers. Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, “hamburger helper” stuffing, green bean casserole, Parker House rolls, jellied cranberries, Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake. Order online.

Scherzo MN, delivery: Small serving alert! Turkey or Leg of Lamb for dinner for 2 for $100, for 4 for $180, serves 6 for $260. Includes sides: kale with almonds and gran marnier vinaigrette, mashed root vegetables, cornbread stuffing, green beans and both Sweet Potato Peacn pie and a bakewell tart with spiced cranberry jam.

Smokey’s Pub N’ Grill: Serves 4-6 twice! For $120: Turkey & Brisket Thanksgiving Feast Includes: From The Barbecue Pit: 12# Smoked Turkey (whole bird) & 3# Beef Brisket. Sides & Compliments: Garlic mashed potatoes w/gravy, buttered almond green beans, grandma’s classic stuffing, corn bread muffins (10), dinner buns (12), two pints of Smokey’s barbecue sauce (your choice) and for dessert Smokey’s Pecan pie. Pick up on Thanksgiving between 11am-3pm. Preorder only.

Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Serving 3-4 ($195) 6-8 ($325) or 12-16 ($600): Order by November 17. A full Thanksgiving dinner featuring Green Circle organic free-range turkey. Serves 3-4, 6-8 or 12-16 and includes:- Roasted Turkey Breast, Confit Turkey Leg & Crispy Wing, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts with Apple and Bacon, Gravy, Cranberry Sauce.

Stanley’s Bar Room, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Pre-order Take & Bake Thanksgiving dinner for two ($35) starts November 2nd. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th from 3pm-6pm. Includes: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Warm Rolls. Pumpkin Pie sold separately for $15. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, $15 for one serving, $18 for all you can eat, kids 12 and under are $8.

Sunshine Factory Bar & Grill: Small Serving Alert: Individual orders 1-3 for $18.95 each. Dinner for 4 $70; Dinner for 8 $135. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, dinner roll and a slice of pumpkin pie. Call 763-535-7000 to order.

Thr3 Jack, North Loop Minneapolis: Get house-made turkey pastrami by the pound (1/2 lb for $8) for those that always want leftovers but don’t have any of their own. Closed on Thanksgiving but open Fri- Sun.

Tinucci’s in Newport: Small serving alert! $15/person roast turkey dinners with traditional sides. Re-heat turkey dinner for 12-15 people for $180. Ready-to-serve turkey (you carve it) with all the sides and free bottle of wine for $220. Order by calling 651-459-3211.

Travail, Robbinsdale: Feeds 4-6 people ($195): Turkey: 5 lbs White Meat / 2 Turkey Legs (no carving necessary!), Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow Topping, 4 Dinner Rolls, Green Bean Casserole, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Shrimp Cocktail, No-bake Pumpkin Pie

Union Hmong Kitchen: Serves 8-10 for $385. Free-range turkey, stuffing, and Hmong sides like purple sticky rice, blistered string beans, Hmong Tater Tot Hotdish, Galabao (steambuns) with Matcha Cheesecake Pie.

Wildfire, Eden Prairie: small serving alert! Select from individual dinners, half platters that serve 4-5 people or full platters that serve 8-10 people. View Wildfire – Eden Prairie’s Thanksgiving carryout menu. Please note, online ordering for the carryout menu is available starting Thursday, November 19. Call ahead to place your order 952-914-9100.

Grocery Stores

France 44, Minneapolis: A la carte options including turkey by the pound and sides that serve 4-6.

Linden Hills Co-Op/Wedge Lyndale Co-Op: Small serving alert! Order a la cart sides for 2-3 or 4-6, as well as individual dinner plates for $15.

Surdyk’s Catering, Minneapolis

Lunds & Byerly’s: a la carte options as well as full turkey dinners for 3-5 ($100) or 6-8 ($165).

Kowalski’s Markets: Turkey Dinner for 4-6 ($110) Or 10-12 ($170).

Hy-Vee: (Small serving alert!) Dinner for 2 ($30), 4 ($50), 6, etc.

Whole Foods Market

Pies To Go

Birchwood Cafe: Pumpkin, Key lime, blueberry key lime, caramel apple streusel pies for $30, or French Silk for $35.

The Buttered Tin: Pumpkin, Key Lime, Banana Cream ($33.60). Freshly Frozen Peach Streusel, Blueberry Crumble, French Apple and Cherry Almond pies for $30 – with pick ups at The Buttered Tin, Agra Culture Kitchen, or Tattersall Distilling.

Cheesecake Funk: Pre-order your pumpkin cheesecake for Thanksgiving.

Spoon and Stable: Pastry chef Diane Moua’s Pumpkin Pie $30, Pumpkin Chiffon (GF) $35, Coconut Cream Pie $32

Wildfire – Eden Prairie: Order a whole Pumpkin Pie, Apple Streusel Pie, Door County Cherry Pie, Key Lime Pie, or Flourless Chocolate Cake for $24.95, plus tax or a whole Triple Layer Chocolate Cake for $45, plus tax.