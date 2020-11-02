MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) will be limiting services and closing offices as the state prepares to launch a new computer system, MNDRIVE, later this month.

According to DPS-DVS, online services will be unavailable beginning at 7 p.m. Monday (Nov. 2) .

Preparations for the new computer system also include closing or limiting services at DVS exam stations, deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices. That will happen statewide Nov. 11 through Nov. 14. Additionally, online class D knowledge test registration will be unavailable beginning Monday (Nov. 2) through Nov. 15. Anyone who has registered before that time will have the standard 48 hours to take their test.

The limitations and closures will allow DPS-DVS to process all transactions in the Minnesota License and Registration System, MNLARS, and the driver services system, FastDS, before converting to the “new and improved” MNDRIVE system, set to launch on Nov. 16.

“We know that limiting online services and closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure the transition from MNLARS to MNDRIVE is smooth,” DPS-DVS Director Emma Corrie said. “DVS has been working closely with vendor staff and business partners to develop and implement a new system that works better for Minnesotans. MNDRIVE will launch on time, within budget and improve the way Minnesotans receive driver and vehicle services well into the future.”

The DPS-DVS says the new MNDRIVE system will result in some of the following changes:

– The system replaces the paper 21-day temporary permit with a new temporary license plate. This temporary license plate is printed on a special paper at the dealership and attached to the vehicle.

– The system allows Minnesotans to upload and submit documents required for vehicle service transactions online, eliminating the need to visit an office.

– The system will accurately calculate registration taxes and fees to ensure Minnesotans are paying the correct amount.

“We are very much looking forward to the launch of the new system after working with our legislators and DPS-DVS leadership to replace MNLARS,” South St. Paul Deputy Registrar General Manager Kristy Beaucage said. “We provided a full-time employee to provide firsthand feedback throughout system development. We know that there will be a lot of change for our office and other deputy registrar offices, and our customers, in the next few months, but we feel supported and are hopeful for a smooth rollout.”

Customers are being encouraged to plan ahead and check the DVS locations web page for their office’s latest information.