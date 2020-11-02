MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol reports they pulled over a vehicle in Polk County that had a snowmobile strapped to its roof.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation published a photo of the incident Monday. They say they pulled the vehicle over on U.S. Highway 63.
The photo shows a car with Minnesota license plates, and the snowmobile sitting perpendicularly on the roof.
“If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck,” the Wisconsin DOT tweeted.
Folks, don’t try this at home. Our State Patrol friends stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County because this isn’t a safe way to transport a snowmobile. If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck. pic.twitter.com/2LLHbew529
— WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) November 2, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.