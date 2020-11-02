Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman in her early 20s has been shot multiple times and has been airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Third Street in Winthrop just after midnight.
The victim was not identified. Investigators say they don’t believe the shooting to have been random, and don’t believe the public is in any danger.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact either 507-237-4330 or 507-647-5500.
