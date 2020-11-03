Election Day:The polls in Minnesota are closed. Click here for the latest results.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple people have been taken into custody following protests near Uptown Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

According to WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle, police were monitoring a group of less than 30 people prior to the arrests. At some point, fireworks were being used by some of the protesters.

Then, arrests occurred near Bryant Square Park.

Around 11 p.m., Mayerle said police moved news crews and other people across the street from Bryant Square Park.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Mayerle updated that the area is now clear.

