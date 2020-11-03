MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple people have been taken into custody following protests near Uptown Minneapolis Tuesday evening.
According to WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle, police were monitoring a group of less than 30 people prior to the arrests. At some point, fireworks were being used by some of the protesters.
Then, arrests occurred near Bryant Square Park.
Happening now in Minneapolis: arrests for probable cause riot. Live shortly on @wcco with what we know #wcco pic.twitter.com/0DlShWq75O
— Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) November 4, 2020
Around 11 p.m., Mayerle said police moved news crews and other people across the street from Bryant Square Park.
Police moved us, along with other people at Bryant Square Park, across the street. Now holding the line #wcco pic.twitter.com/21rwHRxJz2
— Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) November 4, 2020
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Mayerle updated that the area is now clear.
The same area of 31st and Bryant in Minneapolis that was just filled with police and people is now clear #wcco pic.twitter.com/kMZtI3rSZV
— Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) November 4, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.