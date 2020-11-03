Election Day:Check out WCCO’s 2020 digital election guide! (And remember to vote!)
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Climax, Fire, House Fire, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt early Tuesday morning when a fire destroyed a building in rural northwestern Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Avenue North in Climax. Firefighters knocked down the flames but the building was a total loss.

Authorities did not specify if the building was a home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says the Minnesota State Fire Marshal has been called in to help determine the fire’s cause.

