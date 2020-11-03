Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt early Tuesday morning when a fire destroyed a building in rural northwestern Minnesota.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Avenue North in Climax. Firefighters knocked down the flames but the building was a total loss.
Authorities did not specify if the building was a home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says the Minnesota State Fire Marshal has been called in to help determine the fire’s cause.
You must log in to post a comment.