MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the months of the pandemic drag on, a new survey shows that many parents are increasingly apt to cut their kids a little slack when it comes to the house rules.
The survey, which was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BISSELL Homecare, found that 75% of parents reported they had relaxed some of the house rules since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, “pet parents” have also been finding themselves relaxing the rules more often, doing things such as offering extra treats to their dogs and cats.
The survey was pulled from 2,000 American parents of school-aged children.
