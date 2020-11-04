Election 2020:Click here for the results in Minnesota races.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Downtown Minneapolis, George Floyd, Jennifer Mayerle, Joe Biden, Minneapolis News, Protest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters are marching from two different locations near downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night in response to several issues, including the presidential election.

Earlier this week, organizers said they were going to demonstrate regardless of the outcome of the election, and will use chants such as, “Don’t let Trump steal the election,” and, “A Biden win will not give the freedom we demand.”

Organizers say they want to see Biden win, but that it won’t immediately change the lives of oppressed people and all the issues they face.

Protesters are expected to march two miles, beginning on Cedar Avenue in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, then loop back. The exact route hasn’t been identified yet.

(credit: CBS)

On top of the election, the group says it’s fighting a trifecta of a pandemic, racism and the recession. There is also an underlying aspect of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Organizers say they want to channel that energy that they have had since late May through Wednesday night and beyond.

Comments