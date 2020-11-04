MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters are marching from two different locations near downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night in response to several issues, including the presidential election.
Earlier this week, organizers said they were going to demonstrate regardless of the outcome of the election, and will use chants such as, “Don’t let Trump steal the election,” and, “A Biden win will not give the freedom we demand.”
The protest that started at the gov't center downtown is intersecting with the protest at Cedar Riverside now. It appears that they're about to merge. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wQqstzdDPW
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) November 5, 2020
Organizers say they want to see Biden win, but that it won’t immediately change the lives of oppressed people and all the issues they face.
Marches just merged. A large group now gathered at Washington and 3rd St S in Cedar Riverside neighborhood. I’m told they all plan to march. Location unknown #wcco #minneapolis pic.twitter.com/dMLGgV9bip
— Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) November 5, 2020
Protesters are expected to march two miles, beginning on Cedar Avenue in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, then loop back. The exact route hasn’t been identified yet.
On top of the election, the group says it’s fighting a trifecta of a pandemic, racism and the recession. There is also an underlying aspect of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Organizers say they want to channel that energy that they have had since late May through Wednesday night and beyond.
You must log in to post a comment.