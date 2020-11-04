MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eighteen hours since polls closed, and many ballots still need to be counted in Minnesota. Election officials were busy counting ballots Wednesday morning in Hennepin County.
On Wednesday, it was revealed Minneapolis broke yet another record for voter turnout. Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted that there were an estimated 228,000 votes cast from Minneapolis residents, smashing the record in 2016. That year, the city of Minneapolis had 219,832 votes.
Statewide, a spokesperson within Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office said there were approximately 3.1 million votes cast in the election but said there are still votes coming in that will be counted.
She said because of the late 8th Circuit Court decision last week on the deadline of when they had to receive ballots, they will segregate ballots still coming in but they will still count them.
As far as a timeline, the spokesperson didn’t say an exact time it could take but only that it will “not be a complete picture for a while.”
In 2016, just under 75% of Minnesota eligible voters cast their ballots. With the numbers we have now, without counting the votes still being processed, that number is already at 75%.
