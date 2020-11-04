MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers.
It’s the third such honor for Cook, who set new career highs in carries (30), scrimmage yards (226) and total touchdowns (4) against the NFC North rival in Week 8.
Cook missed the previous game with a groin injury that had him listed as questionable, but he looked just fine against the Packers’ defense.
Cook is only the third Viking in team history to score four touchdowns in a game, joining Ring of Honor members wide receiver Ahmad Rashad (1979 against San Francisco) and running back Chuck Foreman (1975 at Buffalo).
Green Bay got the ball back and reached Minnesota’s 41-yard line with 12 seconds and no timeouts left, but D.J. Wonnum sacked quarterback Aaron Rodgers and knocked the ball loose. Eric Wilson recovered it as time expired. The Vikings won 28-22.
