MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Minnesota broke a daily record for new COVID-19 cases, state health officials on Thursday announced Minnesota has done it again — reporting 3,956 additional coronavirus cases and 25 more deaths.
According to Minnesota Department of Health, more than 34,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, including 2,512 antigen tests. 31793
So far, 2,555 people have died because of the virus. The vast majority of the deaths – 1,777 – have occurred in long-term care facilities.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
A total of 164,865 cases have been confirmed in the state since March. Of those, 137,824 people no longer need to self-isolate. More than 11,000 people have needed treatment in Minnesota hospitals.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced he’s requesting federal support for hospitals and long-term care facilities. The request would provide an additional 10 medical professionals to facilities experiencing staff shortages due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s seven-day positivity rate has risen to 9% as of Oct. 27, up 2% in the span of a week. If the daily average positivity rate climbs more than 5% in the span of 14 days, that would be considered a benchmark by which state authorities would consider reinstating more restrictions.
