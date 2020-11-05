Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A minivan driver suffered an apparent medical emergency late Thursday afternoon before hitting a pedestrian and crashing into Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Park Police Department says the van was traveling on Lake Harriet Parkway when it veered off the road at about 4:30 p.m., struck a jogger, then entered the lake. Police say bystanders helped pull the driver from the sinking vehicle.
The driver was taken to an area hospital. Their condition has not been disclosed. The jogger suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was also taken to the hospital.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office is at the scene, and will remove the van from the lake. The park police are continuing to investigate.
You must log in to post a comment.