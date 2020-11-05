MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal regulators say a Minnesota hunting gear company is recalling thousands of treestands following reports of the cables separating, leaving two users with broken bones.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday that Alliance Outdoor Products is recalling roughly 3,400 units of its Silent Adrenaline and Apache climbing treestands. More information about the stand models can be found here.
The Lakeville-based hunting gear company has received five reports of the treestands’ cables separating, resulting in two injuries involving broken bones, regulators say.
The recall comes just days before Minnesota’s deer hunting season kicks off Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it expects up to half a million hunters to participate.
The recalled treestands were sold between May 2017 and December 2018 at Sportsman’s Guide stores and other sporting goods stores across the nation, as well as online at x-stand.com. They sold for about $200.
Those who bought the stands are advised to contact Alliance Outdoor Products/X-Stand Treestands for a gift card refund.
