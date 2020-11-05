MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 44-year-old Willmar man has been accused of holding a teenager, who he was transporting to Minnesota from Texas, for ransom.
According to the Willmar Police Department, a report was made Wednesday afternoon of a possible kidnapping. The reporting party said his 14-year-old nephew was being held by a man that he knew.
The reporting party said that he paid the suspect to pick up his nephew from Texas and bring him to Willmar. However, the suspect said he had the boy and needed additional money for picking the teen up.
Police said they determined the address of where the boy was located and executed a search warrant on the 800 block of 5th Street Southwest.
The boy was located in good health and is with family members.
The suspect was located a short time later in Stearns County and arrested. He was taken to Kandiyohi County Jail on pending charges of kidnapping for ransom, false imprisonment and deprivation of parental rights.
The investigation is ongoing.
