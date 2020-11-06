MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a three-car crash Thursday night in west-central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 1 and Highway 27 in Douglas County, about 7 miles east of Hoffman.
A Ford pickup traveling east on the highway failed to yield to a stop sign and collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection. The Silverado then slammed into a Chevy pickup going west on the highway.
Killed in the crash was the Silverado’s driver, 66-year-old David Lloyd Olson of Kennsington. He was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators say.
The driver of the Ford pickup, a 72-year-old Alexandria man, and the driver of the Chevy pickup, a 34-year-old New Hampshire man, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota man was hospitalized.
Troopers say road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
You must log in to post a comment.